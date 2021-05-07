Advertisement

DPS find drugs after motorist drives in river

Authorities seized 50 pounds of marijuana from an SUV that was submerged in the river
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A routine traffic stop escalates into a brief chase which led to the discovery of drugs.

The seizure happened on Wednesday, Apr. 28 when DPS Troopers stopped a green 2006 Jeep SUV that was traveling east on Mangana Hein for a traffic violation.

The driver refused and kept driving on Cadena Street in El Cenizo until he drove into the Rio Grande.

After extracting the vehicle from the river, authorities searched the car and found bundles of marijuana which weighed 50 pounds.

The driver was identified as 19-year-old Edward Espionza.

He was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

