Feeling fine on a Friday

Prepare for a hot Mother’s Day
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the freaken weekend and we’re ready to have some fun!

We’ll start out nice and fresh in the upper 60s on Friday, but things will warm up to a high of 96 degrees.

Things will get even hotter on Saturday and Sunday, we are looking at a high of 99 on Saturday and 105 on Sunday, making for a hot Mother’s Day!

Things will stay in the hundreds on Monday and Tuesday, but we could be seeing those chances of rain make a comeback.

On Monday we’ll start out in the upper 70s and we’ll see a high of 104 with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures will die down just a bit and those chances of rain will increase.

On Tuesday we’ll see a high of 100 with a 50 percent chance of rain then overnight we’ll dip down into the low 70s and see a high of 89 on Wednesday.

Thankfully the rain and the cold front will keep our temperatures in the 80s for a couple of days.

