Advertisement

KFC plans to hire 20,000 workers

By CNN staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kentucky Fried Chicken says it needs thousands of more workers.

The restaurant chain wants to hire 20,000 people to fill positions at its restaurants across the nation.

KFC says it has seen a growth in sales as more people opt for the convenience of drive-thru, carry-out, and delivery.

The open positions will be both full-time and part-time.

The company has re-launched a careers site for those looking to apply for a job.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase with stolen ambulance crashes at mile marker 56
Chase with stolen ambulance crashes at mile marker 56
33-year-old Eric Munoz
Texas most wanted fugitive arrested by DPS
FILE - In this April 24, 2021, file photo, Texas defenders Jake Ehlinger, left, and B.J....
Texas Longhorn’s linebacker found dead in Austin campus
Aidan Alvarado, Damian Maldonado, Roman Alvarado, and Emily Alvarado
Older brother transforms Bronco into Ectomobile for siblings
Martin students graduating with two diplomas
Martin students graduating with two diplomas

Latest News

File-In this photo taken May 6, 2021, with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink...
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in...
Suspect in custody after Montgomery, Ala. officers shot
Shoppers who were hiding in stores exit the Aventura Mall after a shooting left three people...
Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting as shoppers scatter
FILE - This March 14, 2011 file photo, shows Lloyd Price appears backstage at the Rock and Roll...
Lloyd Price, singer and early rock influence, dies at 88
FILE - In this April 14, 2009, file photo Malia Obama runs with Bo, followed by President...
Obama dog Bo, once a White House celebrity, dies from cancer