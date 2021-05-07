Laredo native shares journey to becoming successful music producer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo may not be Nashville, but it’s definitely a music city.

Many successful artists start out here, including a man who does it all from producing music and TV shows, to recording audio books, to working with the Latin Grammys.

”I cannot say that I’ve been lucky. I’ve been blessed.”

Laredo native Raul Sanchez has gone from a church drummer as a teenager to a music producer for award-winning artists, traveling to 25 countries and more than 700 cities over the last two decades.

”The bible says that God’s plans are not our plans, and sometimes god’s plans are even better than ours.”

He began his career in a local church.

”My uncle took me to a baptist church, and I remember he started playing the guitars, and they were rehearsing the songs, and he told me ‘get on the drums,’ and I said, ‘okay.’ I asked my uncle, ‘so when is the drummer getting here?’ and he said, ‘no, you are the drummer.’ It was a Saturday and you’re playing tomorrow on a Sunday morning. It was crazy. After that Sunday morning, I fell in love with music even more.”

Sanchez started recording at 13 years old in Monterrey, Mexico, eventually learning how to play nearly every instrument including the accordion.

Now, he owns his own studio, the Music Ranch in San Antonio where he produces music for various artists, including former Selena y Los Dinos band member Pete Astudillo.

”When he’s singing, in my head I already hear instruments, and I’m already hearing melodies, chords, drum beats. So with his voice, I guide myself. I try to feel what he wants to transmit.”

He can finish a song in a single day.

”When I’m hearing the song, ‘okay, right here I’m going to do a boom, I’m going to do a beat here, and I’m going to hit here,’ and that already I’m hearing it in my head.”

Sanchez also owns a coffee company called Hebrews Coffee and the proceeds go to prison ministries and funding for soap and toothpaste for inmates.

