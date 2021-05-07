Laredo number one in state for vaccination distributions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo posted on social media about half of the Laredo population being vaccinated.

Despite the slowdown on demand for vaccines, city leaders say this is a great accomplishment.

About a year ago today, things felt different as we were still in lockdown due to a growing number of coronavirus cases.

Even when vaccines came out, supply did not meet the demand here in the gateway city, but now we are number one in the state in Texas where the most vaccines have been administered.

City leaders say vaccination efforts are an accomplishment.

Mayor Pete Saenz says over 50% of Laredo’s population is fully vaccinated with 70% of adults having their first dose and the population 65 and older is more than 80% vaccinated.

A few months ago we were behind other counties in Texas, but city officials say now we are on top.

However, it wasn’t easy at first as it was a battle with the state.

“The formula they were using to send out vaccines too into consideration the amount of healthcare workers that we had,” said Mercurio Martinez. “They didn’t think we were capable of administering all these vaccines.”

Councilmember for District 3 Mercurio Martinez says it took a large effort to receive more vaccines.

“They told us, ‘we’re gonna send you 5,000 vaccines, you need about a week to distribute them.’ We told them we can distribute them in 4 hours and their jaws dropped.”

Mayor Saenz says he never doubted numbers would come this high.

He believes we are now on a good path to recovery with the help of the vaccine providers in the city.

Mayor Pete Saenz the new challenge we’re facing now is with recruiting enough hospital staff at private hospitals.

City leaders hope we can reach heard immunity soon, but that would require at least 70% of the population to be vaccinated.

