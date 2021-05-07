Laredo Police release this week’s most wanted

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is asking for your help in tracking down Jorge Luis Rodriguez.

He is facing multiple charges that include harassment, assault causing injury, and criminal mischief.

Over the course of the investigation, he was found to be the suspect in five different cases.

If you have any information on him, you may be eligible for a reward of up to one thousand dollars.

You can call the Laredo Police Department at (956) 795-2800 or visit Laredo Crime Stoppers to submit a tip.

