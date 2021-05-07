Advertisement

LC to hold in-person commencement ceremonies

Last year, the college was forced to conduct a virtual graduation because of the coronavirus
Laredo College
Laredo College(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -After a year of cancelations and virtual celebrations, students at Laredo College will be able to have a traditional graduation!

More than 1,352 students will be honored during the annual commencement ceremony with 910 of them expected to participate in the ceremony.

Graduates from various programs will be able to celebrate this momentous occasion with family, friends, and classmates during the college’s 74th annual commencement ceremony.

Graduations will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. at the UISD Student Activity Complex.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase with stolen ambulance crashes at mile marker 56
Chase with stolen ambulance crashes at mile marker 56
33-year-old Eric Munoz
Texas most wanted fugitive arrested by DPS
FILE - In this April 24, 2021, file photo, Texas defenders Jake Ehlinger, left, and B.J....
Texas Longhorn’s linebacker found dead in Austin campus
Aidan Alvarado, Damian Maldonado, Roman Alvarado, and Emily Alvarado
Older brother transforms Bronco into Ectomobile for siblings
Martin students graduating with two diplomas
Martin students graduating with two diplomas

Latest News

New UISD middle school on track for 2022 opening
New UISD middle school on track for 2022 opening
County mock elections come to an end
White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates on the Digital News Desk
April job reports released with disappointing numbers
Martin students graduating with two diplomas
Martin students graduating with two diplomas
Chase with stolen ambulance crashes at mile marker 56
Chase with stolen ambulance crashes at mile marker 56