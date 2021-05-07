LC to hold in-person commencement ceremonies

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -After a year of cancelations and virtual celebrations, students at Laredo College will be able to have a traditional graduation!

More than 1,352 students will be honored during the annual commencement ceremony with 910 of them expected to participate in the ceremony.

Graduates from various programs will be able to celebrate this momentous occasion with family, friends, and classmates during the college’s 74th annual commencement ceremony.

Graduations will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. at the UISD Student Activity Complex.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.