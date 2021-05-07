Advertisement

Martin High School athlete crowned state champ

File photo: Melanie Duron
File photo: Melanie Duron(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A Martin High School athlete is making Laredo proud after competing in a state meet and coming out on top.

Melanie Duron competed in the shot put throw and set a city record at 45 feet and was crowned state champion on Friday.

The Martin High School Principal says Melanie overcame the many hurdles the pandemic brought and kept on training for the competition.

This win is a victory not only for the campus but for Laredo as a whole.

Congratulations to Duron on this big achievement!

