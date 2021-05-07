Martin students graduating with two diplomas

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A select group of high school students will be walking the stage with not one, but two diplomas.

Students from the Doctor Dennis Cantu Early College program at Martin High School are getting ready to receive their associate degrees from Laredo College in a special ceremony on Friday evening.

The group will also be receiving their high school diploma at a later date.

The hope is for the students to give back and serve the community’s medical needs.

“We’re getting that many more students who are going to be in the medical field,” said Veronica Castillo. “As you know, Laredo is a medically undeserved community. So these students are going to be majoring in nursing, EMT, the medical field, and some of them may have decided to go into medical school. So we’re hoping all of them stay or return to Laredo with their newfound knowledge.”

Forty-five students will walk the stage tonight to receive their degree from Laredo College.

On Tuesday, June 1st they will earn their high school diplomas at Shirley Field.

