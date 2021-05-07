Older brother transforms Bronco into Ectomobile for siblings

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Halloween may be several months away, but there’s a group of little ghostbusters who are looking to do a little ghostbusting of their own.

There may be something strange going on in the neighborhood, but rest assured, it is not a real ghost, instead, it’s a 1996 Bronco, with the logos from a hit movie franchise.

Damian Maldonado, the owner of the vehicle is a car enthusiast, a Ghostbusters fan, and most importantly, the older brother of three younger siblings.

Maldonado is beyond ecstatic that his vehicle has been getting a lot of attention from people all over town.

He says everywhere he goes people like to stop and take pictures and videos of it.

Damian says he got the idea this past October to transform his vehicle into an Ecto-mobile of his own when he saw a similar toy car from when he was in high school.

Years later, he decided to turn is dream into a reality, not just for himself but also to have a little fun with his sister Emily and brothers Aidan and Roman.

Emily says she loves her brother’s car because it’s something that everyone can enjoy. She also enjoys the Ghostbusters movie including the 2016 version.

And one thing these kids have in common, they ain’t afraid of no ghost!

Damian says he wouldn’t mind going out to find ghosts whether it may be at an abandoned house of hospital.

I f you would like take pictures of the vehicle, you can reach out to Damian by reaching him on Facebook at Laredo Ford Bronco.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.