Texas Longhorn’s linebacker found dead in Austin campus

AUSTIN, TX. (KGNS) -Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns’ quarterback Sam Ehlinger, has been found dead near the Austin campus.

Police officers responded to a call shortly after noon Thursday.

Authorities did not reveal how they found him but said his death is not considered suspicious.

No cause of death was immediately released.

The 20-year-old had not played the last two seasons.

Sam Ehlinger was drafted last week by the Indianapolis Colts.

Their father, Ross, died in 2013 while competing in a San Francisco triathlon at the age of 46.

