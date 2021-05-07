Texas Longhorn’s linebacker found dead in Austin campus
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT
AUSTIN, TX. (KGNS) -Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns’ quarterback Sam Ehlinger, has been found dead near the Austin campus.
Police officers responded to a call shortly after noon Thursday.
Authorities did not reveal how they found him but said his death is not considered suspicious.
No cause of death was immediately released.
The 20-year-old had not played the last two seasons.
Sam Ehlinger was drafted last week by the Indianapolis Colts.
Their father, Ross, died in 2013 while competing in a San Francisco triathlon at the age of 46.
