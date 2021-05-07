Texas most wanted fugitive arrested by DPS
Munoz had ties to the Valluco Gang and had been wanted for a slew of offenses including, aggravated assault, drug possession and evading arrest
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -One of South Texas’ most wanted fugitives is arrested by DPS Troopers and Special agents.
As part of Operation Lone Star, DPS was able to apprehend 33-year-old Eric Munoz in Donna, Texas on May fourth.
Munoz was affiliated with the Valluco gang and was convicted for a number of offenses in Hidalgo County including unlawful possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, and evading arrest.
The arrest was not from a tip, so no reward will be paid in this case.
