Texas most wanted fugitive arrested by DPS

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -One of South Texas’ most wanted fugitives is arrested by DPS Troopers and Special agents.

As part of Operation Lone Star, DPS was able to apprehend 33-year-old Eric Munoz in Donna, Texas on May fourth.

Munoz was affiliated with the Valluco gang and was convicted for a number of offenses in Hidalgo County including unlawful possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, and evading arrest.

The arrest was not from a tip, so no reward will be paid in this case.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.