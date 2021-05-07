United High School seniors recognized in district competition

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two United High School seniors and their teacher were recognized on Thursday for their achievement in a district-level competition.

Seniors John Baker and Jose Parra took first and second place respectively in a Texas Skills USA competition in automotive repair.

The competition was virtual, and the students were tested on electrical, drivability, steering, suspension, brakes, engine repair and more.

Toyota of Laredo, which opened its new location just a few months ago, and Texas Skills USA presented the two with $500 checks.

”I never expected this to happen,” said Baker. “I didn’t even expect to place at the end of the day, but overall it feels very satisfying.”

”I was not expecting something this huge,” said Parra “I knew it was going to be a competition, but this is a pretty big deal.”

Even though the competition was online because of COVID-19, Baker and Parra both say they enjoyed it with the help of their career and technical education teacher Juan Mendoza.

They will graduate this May.

