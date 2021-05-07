Advertisement

United High School seniors recognized in district competition

Seniors John Baker and Jose Parra took first and second place respectively in a Texas Skills USA competition in automotive repair.
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two United High School seniors and their teacher were recognized on Thursday for their achievement in a district-level competition.

Seniors John Baker and Jose Parra took first and second place respectively in a Texas Skills USA competition in automotive repair.

The competition was virtual, and the students were tested on electrical, drivability, steering, suspension, brakes, engine repair and more.

Toyota of Laredo, which opened its new location just a few months ago, and Texas Skills USA presented the two with $500 checks.

”I never expected this to happen,” said Baker. “I didn’t even expect to place at the end of the day, but overall it feels very satisfying.”

”I was not expecting something this huge,” said Parra “I knew it was going to be a competition, but this is a pretty big deal.”

Even though the competition was online because of COVID-19, Baker and Parra both say they enjoyed it with the help of their career and technical education teacher Juan Mendoza.

They will graduate this May.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase with stolen ambulance crashes at mile marker 56
Chase with stolen ambulance crashes at mile marker 56
33-year-old Eric Munoz
Texas most wanted fugitive arrested by DPS
FILE - In this April 24, 2021, file photo, Texas defenders Jake Ehlinger, left, and B.J....
Texas Longhorn’s linebacker found dead in Austin campus
Aidan Alvarado, Damian Maldonado, Roman Alvarado, and Emily Alvarado
Older brother transforms Bronco into Ectomobile for siblings
Martin students graduating with two diplomas
Martin students graduating with two diplomas

Latest News

New UISD middle school on track for 2022 opening
New UISD middle school on track for 2022 opening
County mock elections come to an end
White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates on the Digital News Desk
April job reports released with disappointing numbers
Martin students graduating with two diplomas
Martin students graduating with two diplomas
Chase with stolen ambulance crashes at mile marker 56
Chase with stolen ambulance crashes at mile marker 56