Winner of Mother’s Day giveaway contest

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -One lucky mother is receiving a whole slew of goodies for taking part in our Mother’s Day giveaway.

The winner of the giveaway is Jennifer Gonzalez.

Although it wasn’t necessary to submit anything other than your photo, Jennifer wrote, Being a mom is one of the toughest jobs ever! It’s 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! But it is the best job! As a mom, you truly understand what unconditional love is. As a mom, we hold our children so close, we squeeze them with love, hugs, and kisses. For loss moms, we hold our children in heaven even closer, in our hearts! Being a mom is a loving and unique gift from god! Dear mom, I get it now!”

Congratulations to Jennifer and happy Mother’s Day to moms everywhere.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.