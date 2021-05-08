April job reports released with disappointing numbers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - April’s job report showed disappointing figures for the number of new jobs added.

Employers added 266,000 new jobs, which was much lower than the estimated one million that were expected.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates spoke with our own Ruben Villarreal on the Digital News Desk on what went wrong.

“We think there’s a long way to go. Our economy is recovering from the second worst period it has ever endured and families are still suffering. However, we think that turning around the COVID response, especially in terms of vaccinations, has been critical to helping our economy grow at a faster rate as well as the american rescue plan.”

