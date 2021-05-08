County mock elections come to an end

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a week, mock elections wrap up.

The Webb County Elections Office invited the public to participate in the mock election and see first-hand how the new voting equipment works.

Six sites opened up around town where the public could see the new machines.

The machines will be used for this upcoming November election to vote on constitutional amendments, and next March in the primaries.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.