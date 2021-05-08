Advertisement

County mock elections come to an end

Six sites opened up around town where the public could see the new machines.
Published: May. 7, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a week, mock elections wrap up.

The Webb County Elections Office invited the public to participate in the mock election and see first-hand how the new voting equipment works.

The machines will be used for this upcoming November election to vote on constitutional amendments, and next March in the primaries.

