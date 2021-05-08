New UISD middle school on track for 2022 opening

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United ISD students and parents in south Laredo can look forward to a new middle school by next august.

Construction on Ricardo Molina Middle School is 60% done.

The second of three new UISD middle schools is on schedule for its 2022 opening, set to accommodate 1,000 students in the two- story, 110,000 square foot building.

Students will have access to 27 classrooms, four science labs, two computer labs, two special education classrooms, an art classroom and a home economics classroom.

Science, engineering, technology and mathematics students can take advantage of a STEM lab as well.

”The service the district is providing will provide new campuses with new technology, in this case the STEM lab,” said Ernesto Castillo, UISD construction manager. “This is the first one built for STEM.”

Security will be stationed at the main entrance, and they will review camera surveillance to improve campus safety.

The $21 million project is part of a construction bond from 2013, in which 14 new UISD campuses were approved to be built.

Ricardo Molina Middle School is part of the final phase, and its construction was approved five years ago to be on Vientos Road.

”It’s not that they’re taking too long, it’s scheduling the crews.”

The third new middle school, Juan Roberto Ramirez Middle School on Mines Road, will open in August 2023.

The UISD Board of Trustees approved a $24 million contract for construction of this campus, which will have the same features as Ricardo Molina Middle.

The new schools will help alleviate overflow at other campuses.

”We’re trying to service the community and invest in education.”

The fine arts wing will have a band hall, ensemble room, rehearsal room, five practice rooms and a 10,000 square foot gym with weight and dressing rooms.

Ricardo Molina Middle’s mascot will be the grizzly bear, and Juan Roberto Ramirez Middle’s mascot will be the rattler.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.