Advertisement

Tawny Kitaen, star of ’80s rock music videos, dies at 59

FILE - This May 28, 1998 file photo shows Tawny Kitaen. Kitaen, the sultry red-haired actress...
FILE - This May 28, 1998 file photo shows Tawny Kitaen. Kitaen, the sultry red-haired actress who appeared in rock music videos during they heyday of MTV, has died. She was 59. Authorities in Orange County, California say she died at her home in Newport Beach on Friday, May 7, 2021.(Bruce C. Strong/The Orange County Register via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Tawny Kitaen, the sultry red-haired actress who appeared in rock music videos during they heyday of MTV and starred opposite Tom Hanks in the 1984 comedy “Bachelor Party,” has died. She was 59.

The Orange County coroner’s office said she died at her home in Newport Beach on Friday. The cause of death was not immediately released.

Her daughters, Wynter and Raine, confirmed their mother’s death on Kitaen’s Instagram account.

“We just want to say thank you for all of you, her fans and her friends, for always showing her such support and love. You gave her life everyday,” their statement said.

Kitaen became the rock world’s “video vixen” after appearing on the cover of two albums from the heavy metal band Ratt and starring in several music videos for Whitesnake, including the 1987 smash song “Here I Go Again.” The video, played repeatedly on the burgeoning music television network, featured Kitaen performing cartwheels on the hood of a Jaguar.

She also starred as the fiancee to Tom Hanks’ character in the comedy “Bachelor Party,” and as Jerry Seinfeld’s girlfriend in a 1991 episode of “Seinfeld.” Other TV credits included a stint as co-host of “America’s Funniest People” and on the reality shows “The Surreal Life” and “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew,” in which she revealed her struggle with substance abuse.

Kitaen had a tumultuous personal life, which included a brief marriage to Whitesnake’s lead singer, David Coverdale, and a rocky marriage to baseball pitcher Chuck Finley, with whom she had two daughters.

“My sincere condolences to her children, her family, friends & fans,” Coverdale tweeted on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase with stolen ambulance crashes at mile marker 56
Chase with stolen ambulance crashes at mile marker 56
33-year-old Eric Munoz
Texas most wanted fugitive arrested by DPS
FILE - In this April 24, 2021, file photo, Texas defenders Jake Ehlinger, left, and B.J....
Texas Longhorn’s linebacker found dead in Austin campus
Aidan Alvarado, Damian Maldonado, Roman Alvarado, and Emily Alvarado
Older brother transforms Bronco into Ectomobile for siblings
Martin students graduating with two diplomas
Martin students graduating with two diplomas

Latest News

File-In this photo taken May 6, 2021, with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink...
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in...
Suspect in custody after Montgomery, Ala. officers shot
Shoppers who were hiding in stores exit the Aventura Mall after a shooting left three people...
Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting as shoppers scatter
FILE - This March 14, 2011 file photo, shows Lloyd Price appears backstage at the Rock and Roll...
Lloyd Price, singer and early rock influence, dies at 88
FILE - In this April 14, 2009, file photo Malia Obama runs with Bo, followed by President...
Obama dog Bo, once a White House celebrity, dies from cancer