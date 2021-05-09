Advertisement

Vax Live concert raises $302 million, exceeds vaccine goal

By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 1:34 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Global Citizen fundraising concert advocating the importance of vaccine equity has pulled in $302 million, exceeding the goal for the organization’s campaign.

Global Citizen announced Saturday that the funds raised helped procure more than 26 million doses at the “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.” The organization said money was garnered through several philanthropic and corporate commitments.

President Joe Biden, Prince Harry and Jennifer Lopez were among the big names who took part in the event, which was recorded May 2 and aired Saturday. ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube and iHeartMedia radio stations will broadcast the concert staged at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Selena Gomez hosted the show, which was attended by several thousand fully-vaccinated concertgoers who cheered on performances by Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, H.E.R. and Lopez, who enjoyed a duet with her mom.

Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Penn and David Letterman served as special guest speakers.

Vax Live was one of the largest concert gatherings in Southern California since the coronavirus pandemic roiled the world more than a year ago.

Organizers called the event the country’s first large-scale music event for a COVID 19-compliant audience. Media and production staff needed to show a negative COVID-19 test before entering the stadium.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Eric Munoz
Texas most wanted fugitive arrested by DPS
FILE - In this April 24, 2021, file photo, Texas defenders Jake Ehlinger, left, and B.J....
Texas Longhorn’s linebacker found dead in Austin campus
New UISD middle school on track for 2022 opening
New UISD middle school on track for 2022 opening
Chase with stolen ambulance crashes at mile marker 56
Chase with stolen ambulance crashes at mile marker 56
Martin students graduating with two diplomas
Martin students graduating with two diplomas

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Cyberattack on US pipeline is linked to criminal gang
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
FILE - Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters...
House GOP leader says he backs ousting Cheney from No. 3 job
GOP poised to remove Cheney from leadership post