Agents arrest sex offender out of Dallas

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Laredo South Border Patrol agents arrest a sex offender out of Dallas.

The arrest happened on Friday morning when agents apprehended a group of individuals near Magana-Hein Road.

Records revealed that 56-year-old Juan Ramon Gomez Lopez had previously been deported and had an outstanding warrant out of Dallas.

Gomez Lopez was arrested and taken into custody.

