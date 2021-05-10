Advertisement

Americans set another pandemic-era record for air travel

By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Americans set a record for pandemic-era air travel, then broke it again over the Mother’s Day holiday weekend.

The Transportation Security Administration said that slightly more than 1.7 million people were screened at airport checkpoints on Sunday, the highest number since March 2020, when travel was collapsing because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sunday’s mark was about 4,500 more than the previous record, set just two days earlier.

However, those crowds were still far smaller than before the pandemic. Sunday’s TSA count was down 29% from the comparable Sunday two years ago, according to TSA.

Air travel has been rising slowly for more than a year since hitting bottom in mid-April 2020. The numbers had leveled off recently, but with the busy weekend, the 7-day moving average of U.S. air travelers surpassed the period around the Easter holiday and also set a pandemic-era high.

Airlines say most of the people on flights now are leisure travelers going to destinations within the United States.

International travelers entering the U.S. are required to show proof of a negative test for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said recently travelers can meet that requirement with federally approved home-testing kits, potentially making international travel a little easier.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents rescue people from hot apartment
Border Patrol agents rescue people from hot apartment
33-year-old Eric Munoz
Texas most wanted fugitive arrested by DPS
Truck driver allegedly attacked by undocumented immigrants in Encinal
Agents and DPS see an increase of teens being lured into human smuggling
Border Patrol sees an increase in teens being lured into human smuggling
Police release video of car burglary reported at Soledad Loop
Car burglaries on the rise in central Laredo

Latest News

A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. With viral cases declining,...
States push jobless from virus recession to return to work
Courtesy of Laredo Fire Department
Severe weather alert announced for south Texas
FILE - In this Friday, April 30, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist fills a syringe with a vial of...
Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, Monday, May. 10, 2021.
Hamas launches new attack on Israel after Jerusalem clashes
Signage promoting the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards and NBC appears in Beverly Hills, Calif....
Amid outcry, NBC says it will not air Golden Globes in 2022