Advertisement

Border Patrol agents rescue people from hot apartment

During the discovery, the temperature inside the apartment was recorded at 94 degrees
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents are showing that elevated temperatures indoors pose a threat to people.

On Friday, agents shut down a stash house in central Laredo where they found 25 undocumented immigrants living inside.

The two-bedroom apartment was at a temperature of 94 degrees during the discovery.

Not only do these individuals face heat-related injuries but the temperatures are optimal for virus growth.

All of the individuals were taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Eric Munoz
Texas most wanted fugitive arrested by DPS
Truck driver allegedly attacked by undocumented immigrants in Encinal
Agents and DPS see an increase of teens being lured into human smuggling
Border Patrol sees an increase in teens being lured into human smuggling
Police release video of car burglary reported at Soledad Loop
Car burglaries on the rise in central Laredo

Latest News

Courtesy of Laredo Fire Department
Severe weather alert announced for south Texas
National Police Week
National Police Week kicks off with breakfast celebration
David H. Gonzalez
UISD approves contract for new superintendent
Tractor trailer accident on Loop 20 and I-35
Tractor trailer accident on I-35 and Loop 20
File photo: Juan David Ortiz
Hearing for former BP agent scheduled for next week