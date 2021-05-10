Advertisement

Border Patrol sees an increase in teens being lured into human smuggling

Transporting individuals is a federal offense and is punishable by up to ten years in prison
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol is seeing an increase in young adults being arrested for transporting undocumented immigrants.

The agency says these teens are being lured through social media such as Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, and Tik Tok.

Videos and photos are posted showing large amounts of cash and weapons for loading individuals into vehicles with a caption that says, “plenty of work and good pay.”

Agents are advising teens not to fall for this trap.

Transporting individuals is a federal offense and is punishable by up to ten years in prison including a fine.

Do not ruin your life by becoming their pawn.

