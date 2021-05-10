Advertisement

Boy, 4, secretly orders more than $2,600 in SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon

By CNN Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:57 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
NEW YORK (CNN) - A 4-year-old boy almost left his mom with a $2,600 bill when he ordered more than 900 SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles from Amazon, but some generous donors helped them out.

Noah Ruiz, 4, loves SpongeBob and popsicles, so when he learned there was a sweet treat that combined the two, he ordered some off Amazon Prime.

To be exact, he ordered 918 of them.

Noah’s mom, Jennifer Bryant, told CNN she had let the 4-year-old, who has autism, use her laptop for remote learning. While she was busy in another room, Noah apparently navigated to the Amazon Prime account she shares with her sister and ordered the popsicles without telling her.

Three huge boxes, each weighing 70 pounds and requiring immediate freezing, arrived at Noah’s aunt’s house shortly thereafter, according to CNN.

The 51 cases of SpongeBob popsicles cost just under $2,619. Amazon said they were non-refundable because they came from a third-party vendor.

The whole ordeal left Noah’s mom, a single mother of three and social work student, with quite the bill.

A family friend stepped in to help by starting a GoFundMe to cover Noah’s splurge. The campaign quickly raised more than enough for the popsicles, reaching more than $23,000 in a week.

Bryant says the extra funds will help with Noah’s schooling and the extra educational support he needs because he has autism.

As for Noah, his popsicles melted in just two days, CNN reports. But his real dream is to meet SpongeBob in person.

