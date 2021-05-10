Advertisement

Car burglaries on the rise in central Laredo

Police are reminding drivers to keep car doors locked
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local law enforcement is advising residents about a string of burglaries that have been reported in central Laredo.

The Laredo Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force posted a video on its Facebook page showing a couple of individuals breaking into a white vehicle.

Police say several car burglaries have been reported near the 100 block of Soledad Loop.

As a result, they are reminding residents to keep the car doors locked at all times, set an alarm and hide all valuable items.

If you hear or see anything suspicious you are advised to call police at 956-795-2800.

