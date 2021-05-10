Advertisement

Chipotle raising average wages to $15 per hour

Chipotle is increasing the pay of its restaurant workers to an average of $15 per hour.
Chipotle is increasing the pay of its restaurant workers to an average of $15 per hour.(Source: KATU, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chipotle is increasing employee wages.

The restaurant chain says workers make an average of $15 per hour.

The new pay scale will be rolled out by the end of June.

“Chipotle’s crew members can advance to a Restaurateur, the highest General Manager position, in as little as three and a half years, with average compensation of $100,000 while leading a multi-million-dollar growing business,” a company news release says.

Chipotle, like other chains in the fast-food industry, is trying to staff up for summer.

The restaurants have been struggling to hire workers as the pandemic appears to wane and business begins to return.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents rescue people from hot apartment
Border Patrol agents rescue people from hot apartment
33-year-old Eric Munoz
Texas most wanted fugitive arrested by DPS
Truck driver allegedly attacked by undocumented immigrants in Encinal
Agents and DPS see an increase of teens being lured into human smuggling
Border Patrol sees an increase in teens being lured into human smuggling
Police release video of car burglary reported at Soledad Loop
Car burglaries on the rise in central Laredo

Latest News

A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. With viral cases declining,...
States push jobless from virus recession to return to work
Courtesy of Laredo Fire Department
Severe weather alert announced for south Texas
FILE - In this Friday, April 30, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist fills a syringe with a vial of...
Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, Monday, May. 10, 2021.
Hamas launches new attack on Israel after Jerusalem clashes
Signage promoting the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards and NBC appears in Beverly Hills, Calif....
Amid outcry, NBC says it will not air Golden Globes in 2022