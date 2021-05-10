Advertisement

City planning director announces resignation

Snideman was hired back in 2019 and previously worked for the City of Houston.
James “Kirby” Snideman
James "Kirby" Snideman
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A city director announces his resignation during City Council.

Due to personal family matters, James “Kirby” Snideman will be leaving his position as City of Laredo’s Planning Director.

As a result, Vanessa Guerra was appointed as Interim Planning Director.

Snideman’s last day with the city is May 17.

