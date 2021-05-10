City planning director announces resignation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A city director announces his resignation during City Council.

Due to personal family matters, James “Kirby” Snideman will be leaving his position as City of Laredo’s Planning Director.

Snideman was hired back in 2019 and previously worked for the City of Houston.

As a result, Vanessa Guerra was appointed as Interim Planning Director.

Snideman’s last day with the city is May 17.

