Advertisement

DSHS to offer COVID-19 vaccines at south Walmart store

There will be a 16-foot-tall display featuring an outdoor video with information about the effectiveness of the vaccine
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -In order, for everyone to have access to what doctors are calling the number one defense against the coronavirus DSHS is traveling across Texas to provide the vaccine.

The state department will be visiting Laredo and setting up a parking lot pop-up to administer vaccines and provide information for those with questions or concerns.

Local health care leaders like the City of Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino and community organizations like United Way of Laredo have voiced their support toward this event coming to town.

The coronavirus outreach event is happening on Monday, May 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter in South Laredo.

There will be a 16-foot-tall display featuring an outdoor video with information about the vaccine and its effectiveness.

The display and video will address common concerns people have about getting the shot(s).

People attending the event can also walk-up and receive the covid vaccine inside Walmart, no appointment necessary.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents rescue people from hot apartment
Border Patrol agents rescue people from hot apartment
33-year-old Eric Munoz
Texas most wanted fugitive arrested by DPS
Truck driver allegedly attacked by undocumented immigrants in Encinal
Agents and DPS see an increase of teens being lured into human smuggling
Border Patrol sees an increase in teens being lured into human smuggling
Police release video of car burglary reported at Soledad Loop
Car burglaries on the rise in central Laredo

Latest News

Courtesy of Laredo Fire Department
Severe weather alert announced for south Texas
National Police Week
National Police Week kicks off with breakfast celebration
David H. Gonzalez
UISD approves contract for new superintendent
Tractor trailer accident on Loop 20 and I-35
Tractor trailer accident on I-35 and Loop 20
File photo: Juan David Ortiz
Hearing for former BP agent scheduled for next week