DSHS to offer COVID-19 vaccines at south Walmart store

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -In order, for everyone to have access to what doctors are calling the number one defense against the coronavirus DSHS is traveling across Texas to provide the vaccine.

The state department will be visiting Laredo and setting up a parking lot pop-up to administer vaccines and provide information for those with questions or concerns.

Local health care leaders like the City of Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino and community organizations like United Way of Laredo have voiced their support toward this event coming to town.

The coronavirus outreach event is happening on Monday, May 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter in South Laredo.

There will be a 16-foot-tall display featuring an outdoor video with information about the vaccine and its effectiveness.

The display and video will address common concerns people have about getting the shot(s).

People attending the event can also walk-up and receive the covid vaccine inside Walmart, no appointment necessary.

