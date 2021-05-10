Advertisement

Hearing for former BP agent scheduled for next week

Juan David Ortiz is accused of killing four women in an alleged killing spree back in August of 2018
File photo: Juan David Ortiz
File photo: Juan David Ortiz(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The case of the man facing multiple murder counts for an alleged killing spree that claimed the lives of four Laredo women will be heard in ten days.

Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz is accused of killing the women back in August of 2018.

The last time Ortiz’s case was heard was back in January via Zoom.

Although no motion was made, the next hearing was set for May 20 regarding the jury status.

The status hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. with Judge Oscar Hale presiding.

