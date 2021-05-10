Advertisement

Heat of the moment

Chances of rain all throughout the week!
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Things are going to get heated, but thankfully we are going to see another cool front make its way to our area as well as some chances of rain.

Monday is going to be our hottest day, as we anticipate a high of 103 with lows in the upper 70s.

We could start seeing those chances of rain overnight with a 40 percent chance of rain that will increase into Tuesday.

On Tuesday, we are looking at a 50 percent chance of rain with a high of 97 degrees and lows at 73.

Temperatures will continue to drop into the mid-80s on Wednesday with a 70 percent chance of showers, making for our best chance of rain.

On Thursday, we’ll see a nice day in the low 80s with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Enjoy it while it lasts because we will shoot back up to the upper 80s and low 80s.

We’ll see a 20 percent chance of rain on Friday with a high of 88 degrees.

Temperatures will bounce back to the 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents rescue people from hot apartment
Border Patrol agents rescue people from hot apartment
33-year-old Eric Munoz
Texas most wanted fugitive arrested by DPS
Truck driver allegedly attacked by undocumented immigrants in Encinal
Agents and DPS see an increase of teens being lured into human smuggling
Border Patrol sees an increase in teens being lured into human smuggling
Police release video of car burglary reported at Soledad Loop
Car burglaries on the rise in central Laredo

Latest News

Courtesy of Laredo Fire Department
Severe weather alert announced for south Texas
Yolanda Villarreal gives Cinco de Mayo forecast
Cinco de Mayo breeze
Tuesday morning forecast
Barely out of Tuesday
Monday morning weather
Monday morning weather