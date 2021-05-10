Heat of the moment

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Things are going to get heated, but thankfully we are going to see another cool front make its way to our area as well as some chances of rain.

Monday is going to be our hottest day, as we anticipate a high of 103 with lows in the upper 70s.

We could start seeing those chances of rain overnight with a 40 percent chance of rain that will increase into Tuesday.

On Tuesday, we are looking at a 50 percent chance of rain with a high of 97 degrees and lows at 73.

Temperatures will continue to drop into the mid-80s on Wednesday with a 70 percent chance of showers, making for our best chance of rain.

On Thursday, we’ll see a nice day in the low 80s with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Enjoy it while it lasts because we will shoot back up to the upper 80s and low 80s.

We’ll see a 20 percent chance of rain on Friday with a high of 88 degrees.

Temperatures will bounce back to the 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

