Hometown Heroes: National Police Week

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Every year, May, 9 to May 15 is known as National Police Week.

A week where police departments around the country pay special recognition to officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

Over 500 officers patrol our streets, but 2020 brought a dangerous enemy not only to the community but our officers.

Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino says during the pandemic, the department had to adapt.

It’s been over a year since the coronavirus hit our community.

In the beginning, COVID-19 restrictions, mask enforcements, and curfews were put in place, forcing the police department to change its operations.

Chief Trevino says, “We had traffic units drop what they are doing to enforce COVID19. In the evenings, we had park police tasked. We had task force officers that were normally stationed at Shiloh regroup here at headquarters and deploy enforcement efforts in mind.”

The police chief says with the added stress of the pandemic, they made sure they gave support to their officers.

Trevino says the department was mindful of what was happening at home, so they provided services for offices to take care of their loved ones during the pandemic.

That included making someone available who they can talk to.

Trevino says, “We have officers, volunteer officers, and civilians that have stepped up, received the training, and are participating with our peer support program providing services. There is a lot of times they are lending an ear to a fellow officer or employee to vent whatever problems they may be having. Whether it be job-related or something at home.”

COVID-19 also brought an increase in emotional distress calls, Chief Trevino says his officers are doing an exceptional job de-escalating situations. The most recent happened on Apr. 28 when officers were able to help a man who planned to hurt himself.

Fortunately, police were able to talk the induvial from committing suicide.

This is just one of many scenarios officers face out in the field and for their hard work and dedication, Chief Trevino says there are several officers who will be recognized in this upcoming police week.

So what does the future hold for the department?

Chief Trevino says he continues to see the growth of the local police force.

During the pandemic, the department continued to grow adding 11 new officers to the team.

The police department will be recognizing its officers this week through a series of virtual events.

