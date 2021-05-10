Mexican National accused of holding migrant at knifepoint during bust

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man allegedly caught trying to sneak into the country illegally becomes very desperate and resorts to drastic measures when confronted by Border Patrol.

Border Patrol agents arrested Eduardo Segovia Luna from Mexico in the case.

According to reports, agents came across three people in the brush near Bartlett Avenue and Napoleon Street on Thursday at around midnight.

While they were waiting for backup, agents handcuffed the individuals together.

Before help arrived, Luna allegedly pulled out a knife and held it at the neck of one of the other undocumented immigrants, using him as a human shield.

During this tense situation, Luna began backing up towards the river, trying to get away.

Backup arrived and they also worked to get Luna to surrender.

After about ten minutes, he threw the knife away and gave up.

A background check showed Luna had an extensive immigration and criminal history.

He is now facing federal charges.

