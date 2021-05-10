National Police Week kicks off with breakfast celebration

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This week is dedicated to the brave men and women who keep our city and neighborhoods safe.

Sunday was the first day of National Police Week and on Monday morning local officers were treated to a breakfast in their honor.

The special event was a way to recognize how the pandemic made it that much more difficult for police officers to do their job this past year...

“The most challenging thing during the pandemic was to enforce a lot of these new laws or restrictions that were out there during the pandemic,” said Deputy Chief Ricardo Gonzalez. “Not only that, all the encounters that our officers had to do with a lot of people that were exposed to the virus. It was really challenging and dangerous for them.”

The celebration continues all this week with different kinds of planned events like luncheons and an awards ceremony.

