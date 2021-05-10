Advertisement

National Police Week kicks off

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -This week is dedicated to the brave men and women who keep our city and neighborhoods safe.

Sunday, May 9, was the first day of National Police Week, and while it’s meant to honor those currently in the force, it’s also a time to remember those who we have lost in the line of duty.

We honor their courage, their sacrifice, and the many families that they have left behind.

From all of us here at KGNS, we’d like to thank police officers for their hard work and dedication!

