Severe weather alert announced for south Texas

Courtesy of Laredo Fire Department
Courtesy of Laredo Fire Department(KGNS)
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A severe weather alert has been announced for south Texas, including here at home.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, thunderstorms are expected to develop west of the city from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., then moving east from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday evening.

Be cautious of possible large hail and damaging winds, as well as heavy rain that may lead to minor flooding.

