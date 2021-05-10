Advertisement

Students to take STAAR Test this week

If any students miss the exam, they will be able to make it up on May 13 or May 14
File photo
File photo(KBTX)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The STAAR testing will kick off for students in elementary and middle school this upcoming week.

It all starts on Tuesday, May 11 with the math test for third to eighth grade.

Then on Wednesday, May 12, students will take the reading portion.

On Thursday, May 13, fifth graders will take the science portion.

If any students between third and eighth grade miss the exam they will be able to make it up on Thursday, May 13 or Friday, May 14.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents rescue people from hot apartment
Border Patrol agents rescue people from hot apartment
33-year-old Eric Munoz
Texas most wanted fugitive arrested by DPS
Truck driver allegedly attacked by undocumented immigrants in Encinal
Agents and DPS see an increase of teens being lured into human smuggling
Border Patrol sees an increase in teens being lured into human smuggling
Police release video of car burglary reported at Soledad Loop
Car burglaries on the rise in central Laredo

Latest News

Courtesy of Laredo Fire Department
Severe weather alert announced for south Texas
National Police Week
National Police Week kicks off with breakfast celebration
David H. Gonzalez
UISD approves contract for new superintendent
Tractor trailer accident on Loop 20 and I-35
Tractor trailer accident on I-35 and Loop 20
File photo: Juan David Ortiz
Hearing for former BP agent scheduled for next week