Students to take STAAR Test this week

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The STAAR testing will kick off for students in elementary and middle school this upcoming week.

It all starts on Tuesday, May 11 with the math test for third to eighth grade.

Then on Wednesday, May 12, students will take the reading portion.

On Thursday, May 13, fifth graders will take the science portion.

If any students between third and eighth grade miss the exam they will be able to make it up on Thursday, May 13 or Friday, May 14.

