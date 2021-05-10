Advertisement

Tax and Utilities Department extends hours

The department is aiming to reach out to those who haven’t been keeping up with their water payments.
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City’s Tax and Utilities Customer Service Departments will be temporarily extending their hours of operation this week.

Crews have already gone out to disconnect services to those who haven’t paid their bills, but the city is saying that payment plans are available.

“We understand that the amount is sometimes difficult to come up with after not paying for a year and a half, but we do need to start collecting,” said Sandra Aleman. “We are trying to work with all the citizens trying to make a payment plan so it can be easier for them to get caught up.”

The department will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, they will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

