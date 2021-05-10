Advertisement

Tiger seen lounging in front of Houston home

A deputy pulled out his service weapon and was about to shoot the wild animal when a man stopped him
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A rare sighting shocked several neighbors in Houston, Texas Sunday.

A tiger was seen prowling and lounging around the front yard of a home.

A neighbor says families spotted the tiger while out on an evening walk.

The tiger walked toward a deputy who lives in the neighborhood.

When the deputy pulled out his service weapon, another man from a nearby home reportedly came out shouting, “Don’t shoot.”

The man, who said it was his tiger, took the animal inside the home.

He then reportedly came back out with the tiger, loaded it into his truck, and left before police came to the scene.

As of Monday morning, there is no word on where the tiger or the owner is.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents rescue people from hot apartment
Border Patrol agents rescue people from hot apartment
33-year-old Eric Munoz
Texas most wanted fugitive arrested by DPS
Truck driver allegedly attacked by undocumented immigrants in Encinal
Agents and DPS see an increase of teens being lured into human smuggling
Border Patrol sees an increase in teens being lured into human smuggling
Police release video of car burglary reported at Soledad Loop
Car burglaries on the rise in central Laredo

Latest News

Courtesy of Laredo Fire Department
Severe weather alert announced for south Texas
National Police Week
National Police Week kicks off with breakfast celebration
David H. Gonzalez
UISD approves contract for new superintendent
Tractor trailer accident on Loop 20 and I-35
Tractor trailer accident on I-35 and Loop 20
File photo: Juan David Ortiz
Hearing for former BP agent scheduled for next week