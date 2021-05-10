Tiger seen lounging in front of Houston home

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A rare sighting shocked several neighbors in Houston, Texas Sunday.

A tiger was seen prowling and lounging around the front yard of a home.

A neighbor says families spotted the tiger while out on an evening walk.

The tiger walked toward a deputy who lives in the neighborhood.

When the deputy pulled out his service weapon, another man from a nearby home reportedly came out shouting, “Don’t shoot.”

The man, who said it was his tiger, took the animal inside the home.

He then reportedly came back out with the tiger, loaded it into his truck, and left before police came to the scene.

As of Monday morning, there is no word on where the tiger or the owner is.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.