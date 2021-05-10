Advertisement

Tractor trailer accident on I-35 and Loop 20

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UPDATE: A trailer rollover accident at the IH-35 and Loop 20 underpass has caused some closures as crews cleanup the accident.

The two eastbound lanes on Loop 20 from Mines Road and the southbound turnaround from IH-35 North Frontage are temporarily closed.

Please seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

Below is the original text to this story:

An accident is causing some lane closures near I-35 and Loop 20.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the east outer lane is closed at I-35 and Bob Bullock Loop.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and expect long delays.

No injuries have been reported.

