Truck driver allegedly attacked by undocumented immigrants in Encinal

Agents were called to the scene and arrested three undocumented immigrants
(WWNY)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A truck driver is allegedly attacked by a group of undocumented immigrants in Encinal.

The incident happened on Friday morning when the victim was resting at a truck stop.

He says he heard people trying to climb up into the windjammer of his truck.

The truck driver then went to check it out and saw three people run away.

A short time later, he says they came back and tried to get into the windjammer again.

That’s when he got out with a flashlight to confront them.

At that moment, he says they tried to rush him but he swung his flashlight to defend himself.

They ran off again and that’s when the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office was called.

The three suspects were found hiding behind a local store.

Two of them were bleeding from hits to the head they sustained from the truck driver.

All three of them were arrested by Border Patrol.

