UISD approves contract for new superintendent

David H. Gonzalez
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been over a month since UISD chose their finalist to lead the district.

On Monday, UISD board members held a special meeting to discuss several items, including the contract of superintendent finalist David H. Gonzalez who was chosen as finalist on April 19th.

Since then, the district had to wait three weeks to approve his contract.

At Monday’s meeting, UISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted for the official acceptance of the employment of Gonzalez as superintendent of UISD schools.

“Thank you board members for the support, as a united district we continue to move forward as we have in the past, working together as one unit,” said Gonzalez. “I wanna thank for the support and praise God.”

Gonzalez becomes the new superintendent on the day the current superintendent Bobby Santos’ retires, June 30th.

