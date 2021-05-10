Advertisement

UISD board to hold special meeting

Gonzalez is scheduled to become the new superintendent on June 30
David Gonzalez
David Gonzalez(UISD)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It’s been nearly a month since UISD chose the finalist for its superintendent but discussions will continue regarding his contract.

On Monday, UISD Board Members will meet in a special meeting to discuss several items including the contract of superintendent finalist David H. Gonzalez.

He was chosen as a finalist on Apr. 19.

The district waited 21 days before officially hiring Gonzalez as its superintendent and approving his employment contract.

Gonzalez becomes the new superintendent on June 30 which is the current superintendent Bobby Santos’ last day.

