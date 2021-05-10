UISD board to hold special meeting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It’s been nearly a month since UISD chose the finalist for its superintendent but discussions will continue regarding his contract.

On Monday, UISD Board Members will meet in a special meeting to discuss several items including the contract of superintendent finalist David H. Gonzalez.

He was chosen as a finalist on Apr. 19.

The district waited 21 days before officially hiring Gonzalez as its superintendent and approving his employment contract.

Gonzalez becomes the new superintendent on June 30 which is the current superintendent Bobby Santos’ last day.

