CBP officers seize nearly a million dollars of hard drugs

After two separate seizures, CBP seized meth, cocaine and oxycodone
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized nearly a million dollars’ worth of drugs at a Laredo port of entry over the weekend.

The first incident happened on Friday, May 7 at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when officers referred a Chevrolet Van to secondary inspection.

The car was driven by a 35-year-old U.S. Citizen driving from Mexico.

After a search, officers found over 43 pounds of meth inside the vehicle.

A couple of days later, at the same bridge, officers referred a Honda CRV to secondary inspection.

When officers searched the car, they found over a pound of meth, roughly seven pounds of cocaine, and over a pound of oxycodone.

The drugs combined had an estimated street value of $976,331.

