Commissioners discuss plans to purchase land on Highway 359 for new facility

The property sits across the street from Border Well Services off Highway 359
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Commissioners met to discuss plans to purchase land on Highway 359 for a new facility.

On Monday, Webb County Commissioners and staff meet in court for the first time since the pandemic started.

One of the items on the agenda was for the Webb County Civil Legal division staff to enter negotiations and provide an offer to purchase land off of Highway 359.

Judge Tano Tijerina said during the meeting that Webb County Chief Executive Administrator Lalo Uribe and himself visited a lot for sale last week in hopes to find a new home for the Webb County Road & Bridge & Building and Maintenance department.

Judge Tijerina told the court the building has over 60 offices, each approximately the size of a master bedroom.

Tijerina stated the area sits on a flood plain zone.

In the end, commissioners voted to let legal division enter negotiations to possibly purchase the land.

