DPS seizes 44 pounds of meth after vehicle bailout

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A traffic stop by the Texas Department of Public Safety leads to the discovery of meth.

The seizure happened on Friday, May 7 when troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2007 white Ford F-150 traveling southbound on I-35 for a traffic violation.

As the troopers attempted to catch up to the car, the driver got out and fled on foot.

Authorities searched the car and found 20 wrapped bundles of meth which weighed 44 pounds.

DPS Criminal Investigation Division is investigation the case.

