Driver charged in case of stolen ambulance

Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The man who stole an ambulance and crashed into a DPS vehicle on Friday is facing several charges.

A spokesperson for the department says 31-year-old Alberto Medina was behind the incident.

It began shortly after noon when medical personnel were called out to the Tourist Bureau north of I-35 for a man who was “showing erratic behavior.”

When they arrived, the man became aggressive then ran towards the ambulance and sped off in it.

Several entities were called out to help with the chase.

Eventually, it ended on mile maker 52 when the driver crashed into the DPS SUV.

Medina is facing the following charges: unauthorized use of motor vehicle, evading arrest detention with vehicle, attempted capital murder of a peace officer or firearm and aggravated assault against public servant.

