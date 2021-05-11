Advertisement

Eastern Chacon Creek Interceptor Project set to be completed by 2022

A rapidly growing area of Laredo is undergoing sewer system improvements.
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
The eastern Chacon Creek interceptor project is set to replace sewer lines and improve drainage in the Cuatro Vientos area.

According to Arturo Garcia, the utilities director for the city the project is set to cost over $4 million.

Garcia says this project is necessary due to the growing population in this part of town.

“There is a lot of growth in the area,” said Arturo Garcia. “Some of our lines become overloaded. We then need capacity so we can carry that waste water to our plants. This will provide extra capacity for the sewer generated in that area. It’s a heavily populated area and we need to address it with our infrastructure.”

Garcia says the project is 35% complete and should be completed by April 2022.

