Expect possible thunderstorms

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Very moist buoyant air is allowing tall thunderstorm clouds to form over the heated high terrain of northern Mexico and near a cold front over south central Texas. Some of the scattered thunderstorms could be sever with hail and high winds. The storms may not track over all of the area, but some of the storms that do occur could be severe. Stay weather aware. The cold front will reach our area Tuesday night with more thunderstorms. Cooler weather will follow Wednesday through Friday. A weak wave in the upper level wind flow may bring a scattered shower on Saturday.

I’m expecting scattered thunderstorms tonight, some possibly severe, low in the mid 70′s. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thundershowers Tuesday, high in the mid 90′s. Showers and thundershowers likely Tuesday night into Wednesday, high Wednesday in the 70′s. Mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday, high in the 80′s. A slight chance of a shower Saturday, high around 90/ Partly cloudy Sunday and Monday, high in the mid to upper 90′s.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.