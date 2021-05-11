Advertisement

Expect possible thunderstorms

Stay weather aware tonight. Scattered strong thunderstorms possible.
By Richard Berler
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Very moist buoyant air is allowing tall thunderstorm clouds to form over the heated high terrain of northern Mexico and near a cold front over south central Texas. Some of the scattered thunderstorms could be sever with hail and high winds. The storms may not track over all of the area, but some of the storms that do occur could be severe. Stay weather aware. The cold front will reach our area Tuesday night with more thunderstorms. Cooler weather will follow Wednesday through Friday. A weak wave in the upper level wind flow may bring a scattered shower on Saturday.

I’m expecting scattered thunderstorms tonight, some possibly severe, low in the mid 70′s. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thundershowers Tuesday, high in the mid 90′s. Showers and thundershowers likely Tuesday night into Wednesday, high Wednesday in the 70′s. Mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday, high in the 80′s. A slight chance of a shower Saturday, high around 90/ Partly cloudy Sunday and Monday, high in the mid to upper 90′s.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy of Laredo Fire Department
Severe weather alert announced for south Texas
Agents rescue people from hot apartment
Border Patrol agents rescue people from hot apartment
Truck driver allegedly attacked by undocumented immigrants in Encinal
File photo: Juan David Ortiz
Hearing for former BP agent scheduled for next week
Tractor trailer accident on Loop 20 and I-35
Tractor trailer accident on I-35 and Loop 20

Latest News

Still waiting for the rain
Still waiting for the rain
Courtesy of Laredo Fire Department
Severe weather alert announced for south Texas
More chances of rain
Heat of the moment
Yolanda Villarreal gives Cinco de Mayo forecast
Cinco de Mayo breeze