Harmony School of Innovation Elementary names assistant principal

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local charter school has named its new assistant principal.

Harmony Public Schools San Antonio District has named Crisitina Villanueva as the assistant principal of Harmony School of Innovation Elementary school.

Villanueva has worked at Harmony Public Schools for six years and has 16 years of experience in education.

She recently served as the ESL coordinator within Harmony School of Innovation Laredo Halls.

She says it has always been her dream to make a difference in the life of her students.

Congratulations to Mrs. Villanueva!

