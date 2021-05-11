Health authority addresses Pfizer for adolescents

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s health authority is speaking out after regulators ruled children ages twelve to fifteen can receive Pfizer’s vaccine.

Doctor Victor Trevino released a statement on Monday afternoon, saying:

“Today marks an additional milestone in our efforts to reopen our community, while gaining more ground against COVID-19. The FDA’s approval of Pfizer’s vaccine for adolescents twelve to fifteen years of age allows for a safer school environment and accelerates our efforts towards overall herd immunity.”

Herd immunity is commonly placed at between 60 to 70% of the population.

