Health authority addresses Pfizer for adolescents
Laredo’s health authority is speaking out after regulators ruled children ages twelve to fifteen can receive Pfizer’s vaccine.
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s health authority is speaking out after regulators ruled children ages twelve to fifteen can receive Pfizer’s vaccine.
Doctor Victor Trevino released a statement on Monday afternoon, saying:
“Today marks an additional milestone in our efforts to reopen our community, while gaining more ground against COVID-19. The FDA’s approval of Pfizer’s vaccine for adolescents twelve to fifteen years of age allows for a safer school environment and accelerates our efforts towards overall herd immunity.”
Herd immunity is commonly placed at between 60 to 70% of the population.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.